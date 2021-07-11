Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,516 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,506,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 166,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter valued at $231,000.

EWQ stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 1-year low of $26.29 and a 1-year high of $39.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.37.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

