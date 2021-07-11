Bank of New York Mellon Corp Cuts Position in Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 357,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,471 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.79% of Cardtronics worth $13,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,820,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,854,000 after buying an additional 303,603 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $53,272,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $44,441,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cardtronics by 77.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,002,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,384,000 after buying an additional 437,029 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardtronics during the first quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardtronics stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.72 and a beta of 1.86. Cardtronics plc has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.94.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $267.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.00 million. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

In other Cardtronics news, CEO Edward H. West sold 967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $37,635.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,498 shares in the company, valued at $20,608,062.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. West sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total transaction of $35,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,605,454.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing, balance inquiries, and balance transfers; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, financial institutions, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, and casinos.

