Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) by 9.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $14,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAV. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 812,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,801,000 after buying an additional 244,624 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 134.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,567,000 after buying an additional 213,548 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 340,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,354,000 after buying an additional 166,863 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after buying an additional 150,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,883,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

Shares of SWAV opened at $189.26 on Friday. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.77 and a 52-week high of $203.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $175.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 5.96.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.26). ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.92% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ShockWave Medical from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShockWave Medical in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $149.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.67.

In related news, Director Laura Francis sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total transaction of $502,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,413.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total value of $554,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,628,278.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,191 shares of company stock valued at $28,339,006 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV).

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.