Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.00% of B. Riley Financial worth $15,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RILY. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,438,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,625,000 after acquiring an additional 134,511 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,491,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 263.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 44.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 940,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.68 per share, with a total value of $338,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,397,837.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,316 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,784 and have sold 955,503 shares valued at $8,901,501. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $71.96 on Friday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $78.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.32.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million during the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a return on equity of 113.15% and a net margin of 37.15%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

