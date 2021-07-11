Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in Neenah, Inc. (NYSE:NP) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Neenah were worth $15,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NP. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Neenah by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Neenah in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Neenah by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NP opened at $51.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.90. Neenah, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.04 and a 52 week high of $61.49. The company has a market cap of $867.93 million, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Neenah (NYSE:NP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. Neenah had a negative net margin of 3.04% and a positive return on equity of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

In related news, VP Larry Newton Brownlee sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $29,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Noah Samuel Benz sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $25,746.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,614.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Sidoti raised shares of Neenah from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Neenah Profile

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, produces and sells performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products worldwide. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

