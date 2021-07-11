Barclays PLC Acquires 57,107 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) by 192.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 86,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.24% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 710,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 41,731 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 167,907 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

GOOD stock opened at $22.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $821.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.00, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $23.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.86.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $34.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is 95.54%.

GOOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Aegis initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

