Barclays PLC Decreases Holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000.

ECPG opened at $47.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $49.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.96.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $416.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 958 shares of Encore Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $45,639.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,268 shares in the company, valued at $1,299,047.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Encore Capital Group from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet raised Encore Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Encore Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

