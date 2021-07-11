Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 99.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 354.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO David-Jacques Farahi sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,106,621.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,533,787.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

MCRI stock opened at $65.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a one year low of $31.20 and a one year high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $69.41.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $74.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.50 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

