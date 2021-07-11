Barclays Raises Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Price Target to GBX 810

Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 810 ($10.58) in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities raised their target price on shares of Redde Northgate from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of LON:REDD opened at GBX 416 ($5.44) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 386.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a PE ratio of 122.35. Redde Northgate has a fifty-two week low of GBX 154.75 ($2.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 418 ($5.46). The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a boost from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.93%. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.85%.

Redde Northgate Company Profile

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

