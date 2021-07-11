Barclays Reiterates €9.50 Price Target for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Barclays set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of Orange and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.77 ($15.02).

Shares of ORA stock opened at €9.49 ($11.16) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €10.20. Orange has a 1-year low of €13.31 ($15.66) and a 1-year high of €15.80 ($18.59).

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

