Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.48 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) to report $300.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.95 million and the highest is $307.00 million. Barnes Group reported sales of $235.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $301.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.70 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 5.04%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on B. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barnes Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2,100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 85.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of B opened at $50.49 on Friday. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $33.59 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is 39.02%.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Barnes Group (B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.