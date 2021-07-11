Basid Coin (BASID) Market Cap Achieves $65.61 Million

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One Basid Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Basid Coin has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. Basid Coin has a market capitalization of $65.61 million and $3.17 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00053957 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017517 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.27 or 0.00906707 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Basid Coin Coin Profile

Basid Coin is a coin. Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 596,936,585 coins. Basid Coin’s official website is basidcoin.com . Basid Coin’s official Twitter account is @basidcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASID aims to drive crypto payment at the forefront of online payments. It introduces a payment gateway service that is designed to provide a secure, convenient, and reliable cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling Basid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Basid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.