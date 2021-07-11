Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Purchased by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $249.80 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.55%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

