Benchmark Begins Coverage on dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI)

Benchmark started coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III (NYSE:DMYI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on DMYI. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:DMYI opened at $10.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.26. dMY Technology Group, Inc. III has a 12-month low of $9.88 and a 12-month high of $15.39.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMYI. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,424,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,474,000. Islet Management LP bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,924,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,821,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in dMY Technology Group, Inc. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,941,000. 43.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

dMY Technology Group, Inc. III Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc III focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete its initial business combination with a company within the mobile app ecosystem.

