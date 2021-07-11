Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Benefitfocus, Inc. offers cloud-based software solutions to consumers, employers, insurance carriers and brokers. The Company’s platform of products and services enable customers to efficiently shop, enroll, manage and exchange benefits information. Benefitfocus, Inc. is based in Charleston, South Carolina. “

BNFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Benefitfocus from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $441.96 million, a PE ratio of -20.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.05.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $65.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Benefitfocus will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $155,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 15.9% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 44,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $533,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $190,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus during the first quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

