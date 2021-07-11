Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,100 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $870,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SHLS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.62.

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.36. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.