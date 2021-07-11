Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys Shares of 1,000 Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDEC. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BDEC opened at $33.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.83. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December has a twelve month low of $26.70 and a twelve month high of $33.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:BDEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.