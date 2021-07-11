Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 375 Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,495 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 128,217 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,861 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000.

NASDAQ DUSA opened at $35.35 on Friday. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

