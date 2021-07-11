Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $650,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to report sales of $650,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.00 million and the lowest is $300,000.00. Beyond Air posted sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 182.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $3.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $7.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $18.19 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Beyond Air.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07. Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 111.52% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Friday, June 18th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Beyond Air in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

In other news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Beyond Air during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Air by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 687,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 38,899 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors own 20.82% of the company’s stock.

XAIR opened at $6.26 on Friday. Beyond Air has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $7.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.80.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) generator and delivery systems. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn; acute viral pneumonia, including COVID-19; bronchiolitis and nontuberculous mycobacteria lung infections; and solid tumors.

