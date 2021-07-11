BIKI (BIKI) Trading 11.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

BIKI (CURRENCY:BIKI) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 11th. Over the last seven days, BIKI has traded up 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BIKI coin can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. BIKI has a total market cap of $5.41 million and $454,002.00 worth of BIKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00053606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $305.69 or 0.00900575 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005425 BTC.

BIKI (BIKI) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 2nd, 2018. BIKI’s total supply is 436,728,078 coins and its circulating supply is 281,898,566 coins. BIKI’s official website is www.biki.com/zh_CN/trade/BIKI_USDT . BIKI’s official Twitter account is @BiKiEnglish and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in June 2018 and headquartered in Singapore, BiKi.com is a global digital currency trading service provider. The platform is committed to creating the safest, most stable and efficient digital currency trading platform for users around the world. At present, it has supported many languages ​​such as Chinese and English, and serves nearly 100 countries and regions, with over 1 million users worldwide. BiKi has launched a subversive ” mining, buying back and destroying, rising and falling” model where 100% of the platform fee was used to repurchase the platform currency and destroyed them. BIKI (BIKI) is the native Ethereum-based cryptocurrency from the BIKI exchange platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIKI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

