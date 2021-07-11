Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Earns Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Robert W. Baird in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. William Blair upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.30.

BIIB stock opened at $358.16 on Friday. Biogen has a 1-year low of $223.25 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,152,000 after acquiring an additional 316,017 shares during the period. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

