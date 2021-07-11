Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $107.18.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $49,082,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth $43,510,000. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $31,345,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 74.8% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,350,000 after buying an additional 428,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHVN opened at $117.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.29. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -13.21 EPS for the current year.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.