BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells $530,415.08 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $530,415.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,081.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $529,063.60.

On Thursday, June 10th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $407,323.94.

On Friday, May 28th, Michael Rice sold 802 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $27,163.74.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $345,549.15.

On Thursday, May 6th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total value of $348,529.01.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $47.88 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.69, a P/E/G ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.46. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.88 and a twelve month high of $48.31.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLFS shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Maxim Group boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.22.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

