Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.42.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BNGO opened at $6.75 on Friday. Bionano Genomics has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $15.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 51.65 and a quick ratio of 51.22.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 384.80% and a negative return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $76,651,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11,332.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,421,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,576 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the fourth quarter worth about $6,468,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 124.7% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,909,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics during the first quarter worth about $7,524,000. 15.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.