BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up to $207.93

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $207.93, but opened at $216.13. BioNTech shares last traded at $211.01, with a volume of 12,213 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $206.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 target price on BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.60.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.54. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in BioNTech by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $18,630,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth about $269,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in BioNTech by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 252,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,623,000 after buying an additional 107,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BioNTech by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,061,000 after buying an additional 167,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

