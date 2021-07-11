BioPassport Token (BIOT) Market Capitalization Hits $7.96 Million

BioPassport Token (CURRENCY:BIOT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, BioPassport Token has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BioPassport Token has a market cap of $7.96 million and approximately $125,279.00 worth of BioPassport Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BioPassport Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00053519 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003037 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00017359 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.00 or 0.00885306 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000379 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005473 BTC.

BioPassport Token Coin Profile

BIOT is a coin. BioPassport Token’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 516,482,722 coins. BioPassport Token’s official Twitter account is @Biopassport1

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapoure, BioPassport is committed to help make healthcare a personal component of our daily lives. This starts with a “health passport” platform that houses a patient's DPHR, or decentralized personal health record built around DID (decentralized identity) technology. “

BioPassport Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BioPassport Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BioPassport Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BioPassport Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

