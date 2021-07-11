Bismuth (BIS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $2,687.00

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.10 million and approximately $2,687.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0978 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006645 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000047 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 76.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,583,260 coins and its circulating supply is 21,500,515 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

