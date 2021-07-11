Bitcashpay (BCP) Market Cap Tops $1.32 Million

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Bitcashpay has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and approximately $311,796.00 worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00053882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003036 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.55 or 0.00924917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000378 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00005367 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

