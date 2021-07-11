Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 100.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Hills by 21.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 7,893 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Black Hills by 4.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 988,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Black Hills stock opened at $66.66 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a 12-month low of $51.97 and a 12-month high of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.28.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.12). Black Hills had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $633.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

