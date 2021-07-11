BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 189,876 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of Protara Therapeutics worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Protara Therapeutics by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 63,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 26,318 shares during the period. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $950,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $597,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TARA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Protara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Protara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

NASDAQ:TARA opened at $8.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67. Protara Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $36.69.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts predict that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Martin Sebastian Olivo acquired 9,893 shares of Protara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $95,041. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

