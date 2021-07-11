BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,187 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.01% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $3,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEA. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 741,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 91,915 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $5,322,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $276.41 million for the quarter. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc, through various subsidiaries, operates as a diversified infrastructure construction company in the United States. The company engages in providing engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries.

