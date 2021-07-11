BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 491,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,737 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Partners Bancorp were worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 168.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Partners Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Partners Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. Partners Bancorp has a 1 year low of $4.97 and a 1 year high of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $150.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Partners Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd.

About Partners Bancorp

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Partners Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Partners Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.