BlackRock Inc. Purchases 25,626 Shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ:HYRE) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 338,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,626 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in HyreCar were worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYRE. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in HyreCar by 292.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 127,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 94,913 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 238,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,330 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HyreCar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in HyreCar by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 14,763 shares during the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HYRE stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $437.02 million, a P/E ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 2.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.35. HyreCar Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $24.21.

HyreCar (NASDAQ:HYRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. HyreCar had a negative net margin of 68.17% and a negative return on equity of 304.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HyreCar Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Scott Brogi sold 72,329 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $1,241,888.93. Also, COO Henry Park sold 10,000 shares of HyreCar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 192,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,435.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,677 shares of company stock worth $1,961,991 over the last quarter. 14.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HYRE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HyreCar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of HyreCar from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

HyreCar Inc, together with subsidiaries, operates a web-based car-sharing marketplace in the United States. Its marketplace allows car owners to rent their idle cars to ride-sharing service drivers, such as Uber and Lyft drivers. HyreCar Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

