BlackRock Inc. Trims Position in Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 335,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.21% of Computer Task Group worth $3,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the first quarter worth about $118,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Computer Task Group in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Computer Task Group by 400.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 69,128 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 55,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after buying an additional 130,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Computer Task Group news, Director Raj Rajgopal acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $49,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,455.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

CTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NASDAQ CTG opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $11.68.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $97.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.23 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 2.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

