BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of brokerages recently commented on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 872,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
