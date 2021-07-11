BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Receives $37.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BNPQY. Morgan Stanley upgraded BNP Paribas to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC upgraded BNP Paribas to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.28. The stock had a trading volume of 872,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,382. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $75.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 16.64%. Research analysts predict that BNP Paribas will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

