Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 189,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.97% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $14,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.71.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $46.66 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.41 and a twelve month high of $50.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.78. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.88 and a beta of 2.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

