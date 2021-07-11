Boosts Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. ‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LEVI. Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.55.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEVI opened at $28.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 5.78%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up 156.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 9,909 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $260,111.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,657.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $31,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 686,217 shares of company stock valued at $19,603,963. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 341.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,033 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,830 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. 17.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.