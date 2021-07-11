Bracebridge Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK)

Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVOK) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,000. Seven Oaks Acquisition makes up approximately 0.3% of Bracebridge Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVOK. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 27,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.56 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

