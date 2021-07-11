Bracebridge Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 50,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

Bracebridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,976,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,242,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,928,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HIIIU remained flat at $$9.99 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 112,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,480. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a 1-year low of $9.73 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

