Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NYSE BAK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 76,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,364. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Braskem will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 588.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

