Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.
NYSE BAK traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.65. 76,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 212,364. Braskem has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $24.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at $2,281,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,802,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at about $1,264,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Braskem by 588.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 77,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Braskem by 105.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 35,548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.
Braskem Company Profile
Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.
