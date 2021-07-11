Breedon Group (LON:BREE) PT Raised to GBX 105 at Barclays

Breedon Group (LON:BREE) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 94 ($1.23) to GBX 105 ($1.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.08% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 111 ($1.45) target price on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

BREE stock opened at GBX 111.80 ($1.46) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 55.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 107.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.40. Breedon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 68 ($0.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 113.92 ($1.49).

Breedon Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, production, and sale of aggregates and related activities in England and Scotland. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, sand and gravel, decorative aggregates, agricultural lime, high polished stone value, granular mineral fillers, recycled aggregates, and white limestone products for use in the construction market.

