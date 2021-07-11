Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $432.41 Million

Brokerages predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) will post $432.41 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $429.30 million and the highest is $435.52 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions posted sales of $293.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.00 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.50.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $116,010.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,518,405.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $408,254.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,026.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,837,475. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 249.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 84.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.24. 164,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 2,571.10 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $105.86 and a 1 year high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

