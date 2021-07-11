Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Research Coverage Started at Wedbush

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $81.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Brinker International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Brinker International from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brinker International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Brinker International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.43.

EAT opened at $60.90 on Wednesday. Brinker International has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3,046.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 0.26%. The firm had revenue of $828.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total value of $725,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares in the company, valued at $12,953,715.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steve Provost sold 18,405 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,070,434.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,303 shares of company stock worth $9,903,460 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

