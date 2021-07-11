Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.