Brokerages Anticipate ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) to Announce $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2021

Analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) will announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the highest is $0.82. ABM Industries reported earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS.

ABM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of ABM Industries to an “add” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $764,371.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 60,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM Industries stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 350,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,516. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $55.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ABM Industries (ABM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM)

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.