Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) to post $0.24 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. CarGurus reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $25.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.40. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $36.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.90.

In related news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total value of $248,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,473.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $353,348.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,337,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,577.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 398,981 shares of company stock worth $10,643,433. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 2,456.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in CarGurus by 14.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

