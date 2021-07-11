Brokerages Anticipate Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.04). Chico’s FAS reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $387.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHS. B. Riley lifted their target price on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CHS opened at $6.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12. Chico’s FAS has a 12-month low of $0.91 and a 12-month high of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHS. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,426,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,485,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

