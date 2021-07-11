Brokerages Anticipate CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) will report earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CRA International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.82. CRA International posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CRA International will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.17 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.34 to $4.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CRA International.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. CRA International’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRAI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CRA International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

CRA International stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.04. 19,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,825. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.94. The stock has a market cap of $615.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a 52 week low of $36.32 and a 52 week high of $90.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total transaction of $247,234.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,611 shares of company stock worth $728,937 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $113,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

