Brokerages Anticipate DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.20) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.10). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.89). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.62 million. The firm’s revenue was up 197.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist upgraded shares of DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.56, for a total value of $228,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 13,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $2,476,128.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,142,944 shares of company stock worth $1,224,583,130. 15.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $444,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 92.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 30,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 20.7% in the first quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. now owns 1,083,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,042,000 after acquiring an additional 185,942 shares during the last quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 27.7% in the first quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 1,096,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,758,000 after acquiring an additional 237,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 197.9% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,723,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466,620 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $180.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,093,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,642,767. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.45. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $110.13 and a twelve month high of $256.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.73 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.39.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

