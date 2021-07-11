Brokerages Anticipate IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect that IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) will post sales of $111.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IBEX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $112.48 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.96 million. IBEX posted sales of $100.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IBEX will report full-year sales of $446.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.13 million to $447.27 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $486.80 million, with estimates ranging from $484.81 million to $489.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow IBEX.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $108.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.62 million. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.38.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IBEX in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IBEX by 19.4% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of IBEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBEX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,082. The stock has a market cap of $370.93 million and a PE ratio of -53.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $25.50.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

