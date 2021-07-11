Brokerages Anticipate MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to Announce $1.26 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. MSC Industrial Direct reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

MSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

In other news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904. Corporate insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.19% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.85. 539,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,013. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52 week low of $60.09 and a 52 week high of $96.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

